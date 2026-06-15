NMCB 4 Change of Command

Commander Julie Miller, right, salutes Commander Justin Frank, left, after relieving him as commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 at NMCB 4's change of command ceremony on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:08
|Photo ID:
|9760474
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-BR551-1240
|Resolution:
|1399x2238
|Size:
|618.29 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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