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Commander Justin Frank, left, reports to Captain Angel Santiago, Commodore, Naval Construction Group 1, middle, that he has been relieved as commanding officer by Commander Julie Miller, right, at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4' change of command ceremony on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)