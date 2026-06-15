NMCB 4 Change of Command

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Commander Justin Frank, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, delivers remarks prior to being relieved of command by Commander Julie Miller at NMCB 4's change of command ceremony on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)