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    NMCB 4 Change of Command [Image 3 of 8]

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    NMCB 4 Change of Command

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Commander Justin Frank, left, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, receives the command guide-on from Command Master Chief Bryan Pelangka, right, during NMCB 4's change of command ceremony as Commander Julie Miller relieves as Cdr. Frank as commanding officer NMCB 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:08
    Photo ID: 9760463
    VIRIN: 260618-N-BR551-1232
    Resolution: 2941x2353
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 4 Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relief
    NMCB 4
    NCG 1
    Ceremony
    Seabees
    Change of Command

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