NMCB 4 Change of Command

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Commander Justin Frank, left, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, receives the command guide-on from Command Master Chief Bryan Pelangka, right, during NMCB 4's change of command ceremony as Commander Julie Miller relieves as Cdr. Frank as commanding officer NMCB 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)