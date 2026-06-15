We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Charleen D. Laughlin, U.S. Space Force Headquarters deputy chief of space operations for cyber and data, walks with Mr. Arthur Engelbrecht, Operating Location – Mission Support Group director, before her tour of the 64th Cyberspace Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 4, 2026. To address digital modernization and enterprise network needs, Ms. Charleen D. Laughlin toured the 64th Cyberspace Squadron (CYS) and served as the guest speaker for the 64th CYS dining out. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Darryl James)