Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, receives a mission brief from Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander[AF2.1] at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe reviewed infrastructure resilience and resource requirements vital to securing Buckley's critical missile warning and tracking missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9760121
|VIRIN:
|260528-X-OP274-1096
|Resolution:
|8219x5479
|Size:
|16.18 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB! [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.