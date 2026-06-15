We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, receives a mission brief from Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander[AF2.1] at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe reviewed infrastructure resilience and resource requirements vital to securing Buckley's critical missile warning and tracking missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)