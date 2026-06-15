We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, receives a mission brief from Space Base Delta 2 leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe assessed Buckley's infrastructure and missile warning capabilities to identify key areas for operational support and combat readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)