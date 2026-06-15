Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, receives a mission brief from Space Base Delta 2 leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe assessed Buckley's infrastructure and missile warning capabilities to identify key areas for operational support and combat readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9760113
|VIRIN:
|260528-X-OP274-1085
|Resolution:
|7839x5321
|Size:
|16.16 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB! [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.