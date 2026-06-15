We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, walks with Lt. Col. Ann Hughes, 2d Space Warning Squadron commander[AF1.1], before her tour of the various operations conducted by Mission Delta 4 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe’s visit was geared towards identifying where support was needed for infrastructure, combat readiness and resilience, and the critical missile warning and tracking mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)