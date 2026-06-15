We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, receives a mission brief from[AF3.1] a Guardian with the 3d Satellite Communications Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 28, 2026. Kolbe reviewed operational needs and infrastructure support critical to Buckley SFB's missile tracking and warning systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)