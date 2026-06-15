Ms. Charleen D. Laughlin, U.S. Space Force Headquarters deputy chief of space operations for cyber and data, receives a mission brief from Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander and other SBD 2 leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 4, 2026. Laughlin engaged with Guardians on digital modernization and enterprise network needs, which included touring the 64th [AF4.1]Cyberspace Squadron and delivering the keynote address at the 64th CYS dining out[AF5.1]. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Darryl James)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9760131
|VIRIN:
|260604-X-OP309-1249
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB! [Image 7 of 7], by Darryl James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.