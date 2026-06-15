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    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB! [Image 6 of 7]

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    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Darryl James 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Ms. Charleen D. Laughlin, U.S. Space Force Headquarters deputy chief of space operations for cyber and data, receives a mission brief from Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander and other SBD 2 leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 4, 2026. Laughlin engaged with Guardians on digital modernization and enterprise network needs, which included touring the 64th [AF4.1]Cyberspace Squadron and delivering the keynote address at the 64th CYS dining out[AF5.1]. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Darryl James)

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    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9760131
    VIRIN: 260604-X-OP309-1249
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB! [Image 7 of 7], by Darryl James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!
    We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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