We recently welcomed two U.S. Space Force Senior Executive Service leaders to Buckley SFB!

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Ms. Charleen D. Laughlin, U.S. Space Force Headquarters deputy chief of space operations for cyber and data, receives a mission brief from Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander and other SBD 2 leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 4, 2026. Laughlin engaged with Guardians on digital modernization and enterprise network needs, which included touring the 64th [AF4.1]Cyberspace Squadron and delivering the keynote address at the 64th CYS dining out[AF5.1]. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Darryl James)