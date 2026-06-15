Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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Spc. Juan Gutierrez, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, observes the training area from his vehicle during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 9, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)