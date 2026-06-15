Spc. Juan Gutierrez, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, observes the training area from his vehicle during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 9, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9758846
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-SG940-1010
|Resolution:
|6297x4198
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.