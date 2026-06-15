Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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A U.S. Army Bradley infantry fighting vehicle assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers through the Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, during Strike Back 26, June 10, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)