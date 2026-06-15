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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 4 of 7]

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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A U.S. Army Bradley infantry fighting vehicle assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers through the Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, during Strike Back 26, June 10, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9758832
    VIRIN: 260609-A-SG940-5308
    Resolution: 6362x4241
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ineroperability
    366thMPAD26
    Readiness & Training
    36thInfantryRegiment

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