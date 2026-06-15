1st Lt. Jeff Mullins and Staff Sgt. Troy Walters, assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, speaks with Primo Luogotenente Alberto Saggese of the Italian Army before a training exercise during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. U.S. and Italian soldiers shared coffee and exchanged experiences ahead of the multinational training event. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9758829
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-SG940-5493
|Resolution:
|5947x3965
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.