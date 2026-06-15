Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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1st Lt. Jeff Mullins, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, exchanges unit and national flag patches with Primo Luogotenente Alberto Saggese of the Italian Army before a combined training exercise during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together Partner nations to conduct combined mounted and dismounted operations, strengthening interoperability and combat readiness among NATO allies. Patch exchanges are a longstanding military tradition that symbolize friendship and cooperation between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)