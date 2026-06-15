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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 3 of 7]

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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    1st Lt. Jeff Mullins, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, exchanges unit and national flag patches with Primo Luogotenente Alberto Saggese of the Italian Army before a combined training exercise during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together Partner nations to conduct combined mounted and dismounted operations, strengthening interoperability and combat readiness among NATO allies. Patch exchanges are a longstanding military tradition that symbolize friendship and cooperation between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:31
    Photo ID: 9758845
    VIRIN: 260609-A-SG940-2823
    Resolution: 6025x4017
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ineroperability
    366thMPAD26
    Readiness & Training
    36thInfantryRegiment

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