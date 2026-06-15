Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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Pfc. James Morales, an infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, scans his sector while operating an M240 machine gun during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. Strike back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)