Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, pose for a group photo with soldiers assigned to the Italian Army's 8th Regiment Bersaglieri during Strike Back at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)