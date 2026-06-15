Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, pose for a group photo with soldiers assigned to the Italian Army's 8th Regiment Bersaglieri during Strike Back at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10, 2026. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 05:30
|Photo ID:
|9758844
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-SG940-1086
|Resolution:
|6420x4260
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strike Back 26 enhances interoperability between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.