U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, releases a discus during the seated discus event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the UTSA Park West Athletics Complex in San Antonio, Texas, June 17, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brings together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9758359
|VIRIN:
|260617-M-SK635-1407
|Resolution:
|7216x4813
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.