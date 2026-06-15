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    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull [Image 10 of 18]

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    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice 

    USSOCOM Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition)

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, congratulates U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, following the tandem cycling road race medal ceremony at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brings together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:52
    Photo ID: 9758348
    VIRIN: 260614-M-SK635-3404
    Resolution: 2328x3490
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull
    2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull

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