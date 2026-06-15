2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull

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Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, and Mike Turnbull, father of Maj. Turnbull, during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brings together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)