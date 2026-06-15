2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull

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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses with U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull and Benjamin Drezek, Team U.S. Special Operations Command, following the tandem cycling road race medal ceremony at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brings together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)