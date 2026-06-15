2026 Warrior Games: Maj. Jonathan Turnbull

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U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Turnbull, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks with Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, during the athletics events at the 2026 Warrior Games at the UTSA Park West Athletics Complex in San Antonio, Texas, June 17, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brings together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)