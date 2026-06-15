Team Fairchild base honor guard fold a U.S. flag during U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski’s retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The flag presentation served as a symbol of Cisewski’s dedication, sacrifice and service throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9758082
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VC982-1197
|Resolution:
|4986x3317
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.