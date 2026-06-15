Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Fairchild base honor guard fold a U.S. flag during U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski’s retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The flag presentation served as a symbol of Cisewski’s dedication, sacrifice and service throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)