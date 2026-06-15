Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, salutes the U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The flag presentation served as a symbol of Cisewski’s dedication, sacrifice and service throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)