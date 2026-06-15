Patches from throughout the career of U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, are displayed during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The display highlighted various units and assignments from Cisewski’s 24 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9758062
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VC982-1272
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.