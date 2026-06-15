Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

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Patches from throughout the career of U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, are displayed during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The display highlighted various units and assignments from Cisewski’s 24 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)