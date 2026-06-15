Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

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Katie Cisewski places a retirement pin on her husband, U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. Colleagues and loved ones joined together to commemorate Cisewski’s legacy and years of dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)