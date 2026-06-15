Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Brian M. Newberry, left, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Renee Smock, right, an Air Mobility Command civic leader, take a selfie with Col. Chad Cisewski, middle, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. Colleagues and loved ones joined together to commemorate Cisewski’s legacy and years of dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9758069
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VC982-1309
|Resolution:
|5557x3697
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.