Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Cassius T. Bentley III, left, 618th Air Operations Center commander, presents a certificate of retirement to Col. Chad Cisewski, right, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The ceremony honored Cisewski’s 24 years of dedicated military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)