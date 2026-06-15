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    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

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    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Cassius T. Bentley III, left, 618th Air Operations Center commander, presents a certificate of retirement to Col. Chad Cisewski, right, former 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during his retirement ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2026. The ceremony honored Cisewski’s 24 years of dedicated military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9758053
    VIRIN: 260615-F-VC982-1118
    Resolution: 4984x3316
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony
    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony
    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony
    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony
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    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony
    Col. Chad Cisewski retirement ceremony

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