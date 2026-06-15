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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids. [Image 13 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, adjust the space and timing on an M2 .50-caliber heavy machine gun during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9754997
    VIRIN: 260610-M-XY116-1198
    Resolution: 7246x4833
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids. [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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    1st Marine Division
    ACV
    EOTG
    3d AA Bn.
    V25
    USMC

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