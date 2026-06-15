U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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A U.S. Marine with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, clears a room during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)