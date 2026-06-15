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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids [Image 4 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jordan Olesen, the company commander of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a rehearsal of concept walk during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. Oleson is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9754988
    VIRIN: 260610-M-XY116-1050
    Resolution: 4158x2773
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, 3d AA Bn., V25, EOTG, ACV

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