U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jordan Olesen, the company commander of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a rehearsal of concept walk during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. Oleson is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)