U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Calhoun, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle mechanic with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, makes vehicle repairs during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. Calhoun is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)