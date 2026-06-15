U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines Conduct EOTG Mechanized Raids.

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Billy Huynh, a communications chief with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photo during a mechanized raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Infantry companies are tasked with executing mechanized raids on deployments, making the integration of infantry and mechanized assets vital to mission success in future battlespaces. Huynh is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)