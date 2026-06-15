The U.S. Army Chorus, under the direction of 1st Lt. Bernardo Miethe, performs the “God Bless America” on Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9752230
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-BN614-5914
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.