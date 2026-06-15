Four UH-60 Black Hawks from The U.S. Army Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover during the final notes of the National Anthem, performed by The U.S. Army Chorus at Nationals Stadium, June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9752210
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-BN614-6491
|Resolution:
|3199x2133
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.