Army Day at Nationals Park

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Four UH-60 Black Hawks from The U.S. Army Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover during the final notes of the National Anthem, performed by The U.S. Army Chorus at Nationals Stadium, June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)