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The Continental Color Guard from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) are joined by drummers from The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps to present the colors on Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)