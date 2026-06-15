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    Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 12 of 24]

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    Army Day at Nationals Park

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The Continental Color Guard from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) are joined by drummers from The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps to present the colors on Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9752217
    VIRIN: 260615-A-BN614-6934
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
    Army Day at Nationals Park
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