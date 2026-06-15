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The U.S. Army Chorus, under the direction of 1st Lt. Bernardo Miethe, performs the “God Bless America” on Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera)