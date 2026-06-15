Army Day at Nationals Park

Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:41 Photo ID: 9752225 VIRIN: 260616-A-BN614-1687 Resolution: 4809x3206 Size: 5.32 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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