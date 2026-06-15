Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

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Vandenberg Fire Team stops a fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 8, 2026. The crew stopped the fire during a routine prescribed burn to build team readiness. The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight provides structural, hazardous material, aircraft crash, fire prevention, fire protection and emergency medical response services for all Vandenberg facilities and personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)