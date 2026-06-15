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    Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

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    Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    David Winchell, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, monitors a fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 8, 2026. Winchell was involved in a routine prescribed burn to prepare Vandenberg’s Fire Team for crisis response. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9751296
    VIRIN: 260608-X-DW038-1018
    Resolution: 4166x2775
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Space Force Base
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