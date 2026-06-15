David Winchell, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, monitors a fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 8, 2026. Winchell was involved in a routine prescribed burn to prepare Vandenberg’s Fire Team for crisis response. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9751296
|VIRIN:
|260608-X-DW038-1018
|Resolution:
|4166x2775
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.