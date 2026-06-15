Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:20 Photo ID: 9751296 VIRIN: 260608-X-DW038-1018 Resolution: 4166x2775 Size: 1.5 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.