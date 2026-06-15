Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters extinguish a controlled fire during a prescribed training burn exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2026. Vandenberg’s prescribed burns utilize several fire-fighting tactics to educate and keep firefighters up to date on working practices. Prescribed burns enable the Vandenberg Fire Department to help keep military personnel and their families safe, while protecting military assets across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)