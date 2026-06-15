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    Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

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    Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters extinguish a controlled fire during a prescribed training burn exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2026. Vandenberg’s prescribed burns utilize several fire-fighting tactics to educate and keep firefighters up to date on working practices. Prescribed burns enable the Vandenberg Fire Department to help keep military personnel and their families safe, while protecting military assets across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9751273
    VIRIN: 260605-X-IT855-2002
    Resolution: 5171x3440
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fire Department
    Fire Team
    Burns
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Training
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