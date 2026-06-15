Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

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30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters dig a buffer during a prescribed burn training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2026. During the exercise, 30th CES firefighters honed their skills using a variety of suppression tactics, including constructing handlines to create firebreaks, engaging in mobile attack to suppress flames directly from moving vehicles, and establishing hoselays for continuous water supply. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)