Daniel Allen, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, ignites flames using a drip torch during a prescribed training burn exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2026. The 30th CES hosts department-wide wildland fire training and preparation, culminating in live fire operations during the Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9751279
|VIRIN:
|260605-X-IT855-2004
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.