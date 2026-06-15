Vandenberg Fire Team Conducts Prescribed Burn Exercise

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Daniel Allen, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, ignites flames using a drip torch during a prescribed training burn exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 5, 2026. The 30th CES hosts department-wide wildland fire training and preparation, culminating in live fire operations during the Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)