57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, completes dive log documentation in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. Dive logs document dive profiles, equipment and safety information to maintain accurate records and support accountability during training operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)