U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, completes dive log documentation in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. Dive logs document dive profiles, equipment and safety information to maintain accurate records and support accountability during training operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750022
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-5908
|Resolution:
|7533x5022
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.