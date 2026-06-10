U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, oversee pre-dive procedures before a training dive in Medulin, Croatia,June 9, 2026. The training allowed pararescuemen to refine dive fundamentals and maintain operational readiness through realistic maritime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750020
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-1853
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.