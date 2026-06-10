57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, oversee pre-dive procedures before a training dive in Medulin, Croatia,June 9, 2026. The training allowed pararescuemen to refine dive fundamentals and maintain operational readiness through realistic maritime scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)