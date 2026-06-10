A retired U.S. Army veteran civilian dive master observes training operations aboard a dive vessel in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. As dive master he provided oversight and guidance to support the safe execution of underwater training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750019
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-6547
|Resolution:
|7846x5231
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.