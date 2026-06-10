U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron completed pre-dive surface checks in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. The training provided an opportunity for pararescuemen to refine diving fundamentals and maintain mission readiness through underwater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750018
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-6793
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.