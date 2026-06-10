57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron completed pre-dive surface checks in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. The training provided an opportunity for pararescuemen to refine diving fundamentals and maintain mission readiness through underwater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)