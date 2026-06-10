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    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7]

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    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

    PULA, CROATIA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron conducts final pre-dive preparations aboard a charter dive boat in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. Pre-dive checks ensure personnel and equipment are ready for safe and effective underwater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9750016
    VIRIN: 260609-F-QS798-7751
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PULA, HR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training
    57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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    31st FW, 57th RQS, Dive Supervisor, Pararescueman, Croatia, Combat Mission Readiness, NATO

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