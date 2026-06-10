57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron conducts final pre-dive preparations aboard a charter dive boat in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. Pre-dive checks ensure personnel and equipment are ready for safe and effective underwater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)