A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron conducts final pre-dive preparations aboard a charter dive boat in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. Pre-dive checks ensure personnel and equipment are ready for safe and effective underwater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750016
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-7751
|Resolution:
|6012x4008
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.