57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, monitors dive operations while waiting for divers to complete a 40-minute dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. The training advanced Hain’s dive supervisor qualification by emphasizing mission planning, diver accountability and operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)