U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, monitors dive operations while waiting for divers to complete a 40-minute dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 9, 2026. The training advanced Hain’s dive supervisor qualification by emphasizing mission planning, diver accountability and operational safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9750017
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-QS798-5477
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|PULA, HR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens combat dive readiness through buoyancy training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.